Mwonzora Claims Mahere Influenced Chamisa To Adopt New Party Name, Colours

Share

By A Correspondent- The Douglas Mwonzora’s MDC-T party said Nelson Chamisa’s new political outfit brand colours were influenced by the party’s spokesperson Fadzai Mahere, who used the same colours when she ran as an independent in the 2013 elections.

Chamisa has adopted yellow as the party’s brand colour.

Posting on his tweeter account Monday evening Mwonzora’s party spokesperson, Witness Dube said Chamisa sarcastically said that Chamisa was not in-charge of the new political movement.

He posted:

“Don’t they say uniform yekudyiswa na amai kupfekeswa ma colors avanoda ivo nguva dzose? Whose yellow is this, and what’s its difference from all the other YELLOW parties? Just asking for a friend”.

Chamisa launched his Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Monday afternoon, abandoning the MDC brand, which Mwonzora claimed to own.

Don't they say uniform yekudyiswa na amai kupfekeswa ma colors avanoda ivo nguva dzose?

Whose yellow is this, and what's its difference from all the other YELLOW parties? Just asking for a friend. @zimlive @OpenParlyZw @OurMDCT @Mr_Okays @FungaiChiposi pic.twitter.com/cywB9pUh2S — Witness DUBE (@witness_dube) January 24, 2022