Rebranded Chamisa’s Opposition Fires Warning Shoots To ZEC

By- The newly formed Nelson Chamisa led the opposition, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party said it would not allow the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to steal the people’s will.

The party’s president Nelson Chamisa warned ZEC on Monday when he was launching the new opposition in Harare.

“We won’t allow ZEC to play and join the other team,” he said.

Monday, Chamisa showed maturity and courage, launched his new party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), and left the MDC confused to Douglas Mwonzora and Thokozani Khupe.

The youthful and energetic opposition leader said this new political outfit would contest the 26 March by-elections.

On Saturday, the party’s National Council met and resolved to abandon the MDC Alliance name after Mwonzora appropriated the MDC brand and all its variants.