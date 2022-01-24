We Are Ready For 2023 Polls – Biti

Tinashe Sambiri| The MDC Alliance led by President Nelson Chamisa is ready to defeat Emmerson Mnangagwa and his cronies in the 2023 polls.

This was said by MDC Alliance vice president Hon Tendai Biti.

According to Hon Biti, the 2023 Presidential Election will end decades of looting and corruption.

“Ladies and gentlemen, comrades and friends we are ready for 2023. #NgaapindeHakeMukomana,” Hon Biti wrote on Twitter.

“Corruption will be a big big issue in the 2023 election.All corrupt transactions and deals must be set aside by the people of ZimThe likes of Kuda Tagwireyi,Hamish Rudland,Billy Rottonbach ,Ken Sharpe Zed Kourinadis,the Old Mutual& others must account to the people of Zimbabwe,” added Hon Biti.

