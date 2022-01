Zanu PF Man Equates Mnangagwa To Christ

Tinashe Sambiri| A Zanu PF sympathizer, Brian Bhubhu Nyamushamba has equated Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa to Christ.

Commenting on Freddy Manjalima( Kapfupi) visit to State House at the weekend, Nyamushamba described Mnangagwa as a saviour.

Nyamushamba wrote on Facebook:

“Kapfupi arikuti handikusiyei kuzvika mandiropafadza akabatirira mukombero wegemenzi raJesu( literally).”

Zimbabweans have also reacted to Kapfupi’s visit to State House…

Below are some of the responses:

Simbarashe Muhwandavaka :

They are all comedians so they should play together

Edson Mulenga :

Pamwe parikuitwa comedy let’s wait and see kkkk

Derick Willie Mashoko

When comedians meet and share notes

Adriano Shonhiwa

Asangana nemumwe Actor anonzi Mnangagwa kuti vaite Drama saizvozvi

Maposa David :

Chitobvai ma recruita Ed mondoita street drama he is a good actor mu street

Overzealous Zanu PF man, after seeing above picture, declares Mnangagwa is a saviour