Chamisa Responds To Citizens’ New Party Endorsement

By A Correspondent- The newly formed Citizens’ Coalition for change political outfit has reacted to the overwhelming endorsement the party got barely 24 hours after its birth.

The rebranded Nelson Chamisa led opposition said it would bring the much-needed change to the Zimbabweans.

CCC posted on their tweeter account Tuesday:

We thank Zimbabweans far & wide for their overwhelming response & endorsement of our great citizen project. It’s been a resounding YES to the Citizens Coalition for Change. Citizens everywhere are celebrating, including in Binga, Tsholotsho, Chipinge, Murewa, Mutare, Beitbridge!

