Government Agents Attempt To Kill Opposition Activist

Share

Tinashe Sambiri|Suspected Central Intelligence Organization agents bashed MDC Alliance member Tafadzwa Bright Kutya in Masvingo on Sunday.

Kutya is a member of the MDC Alliance Youth Assembly, ward 4, Masvingo Urban Constituency.

The suspected security agents pounced on Kutya as he arrived at his house around 8pm.

He was bashed and left for dead.The attackers smashed his mobile phone and vanished.

“We conducted a voter education through sport during the day. I arrived at Yeukai Shopping Centre and had a random human rights debates with several guys before going home.

Upon approaching our gate some men appeared from the dark saying “ndiye ndiye”.

They started to hit me fists.

Realising danger, I started fighting back in a bid to escape but I fell down and one of them repeatedly crushed my left hand using both legs. I screamed for help.

They crushed my saying “tione kuti uchataura sei nevarungu vamunoshandira”.

Just when neighbours were coming out they rushed into a vehicle and drove off. It was around 2030 kusina zesa,” said Kutya.