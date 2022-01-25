MuShurugwi Kills Colleague Over Gambling

Staff Writer| A Gokwe teenager stunned the local community after killing his colleague as they were herding cattle at the grazing lands.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the 14-year- old juvenile kicked the victim (15) on the groin.

See police statement below:

Police in Gokwe have arrested a 14 year old male juvenile in connection with a murder case in which he killed a 15 year old male juvenile at Gandiwa Village on 22/01/22.

The suspect and the victim together with three other juveniles were playing at the grazing lands while

herding cattle.

The suspect allegedly kicked the victim on the groin area resulting in the death of the victim at around 2245 hours on the same date.

Police are also investigating a murder case in Shurugwi…

The ZRP is investigating a murder case which occurred at Derino 21 Mine, Shurugwi on 21/01/22 at about 2000 hours, where two unknown artisanal miners had a misunderstanding after gambling. One of the artisanal miners drew a knife and stabbed the victim twice on the left

side ribs and on the left shoulder before disappearing in the darkness. The victim died on the spot. #notomurder