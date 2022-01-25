Mwonzora Hunts Down Khupe

By- MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora has announced its intention to recall suspended vice president Thokozani Khupe.

Khupe last week said that the troubled opposition had split.

Mwonzora suspended Khupe and said she had several allegations, subject to an investigation.

Mwonzora’s spokesperson Lloyd Damba on Monday confirmed to NewsDay the plans to recall Khupe from Parliament where she is a proportional representation MP. Said Damba:

There is nothing in the MDC-T called an official proclamation of a split.

That alone as she is accusing Mwonzora of having flouted the constitution, she herself has done the same by announcing an official proclamation of a split when there is no such clause in the MDC-T constitution.

Khupe is in Parliament because of the MDC Alliance brand. We are going to recall her, and she is going to court. We are going to smoke the enemy out.

However, Khupe’s spokesperson Ntando Ndlovu insisted that Mwonzora does not have the authority to recall his boss. He said:

Douglas Mwonzora dismissed himself from MDC-T after writing to Zec on the 3rd of January informing it that he has formed a new party called MDC Alliance.

It, therefore, follows that Mwonzora doesn’t have any legal authority to recall anyone from Parliament.

We implore Parliament and State institutions to exercise impartiality in discharging their duties by making sure that one faction cannot recall legislators who belong to another faction.

-NewsDay