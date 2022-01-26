Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Action To Return On February 12

The Castle Lager Premiership is set to resume on 12 February after a two-month-long break.

The top-flight league took a break from 21 December ahead of the festive season and the Africa Cup of Nations, currently underway in Cameroon.

The campaign will resume with rearranged matchday three games.

In a memo written to clubs, the PSL set conditions for the resumption of the games.

“Clubs are required to have registered all their players and technical officials in order to obtain 2022 licences. The 2021 players and technical officials’ licences expired on 31 December 2021.

“The player registration period opened on 8 January and shall close on 31 March 2022. The club registration forms must be completed and submitted to our office no later than Friday 28 January 2022.”

The statement continues: “No friendly or practice matches shall be played without clearances from our office. Request for the said matches must be submitted at least 72 hours before the date of the match.

“Clubs are required to submit stadium lease agreements to our offices not later than 31 January 2022. Clubs will be notified of the annual subscription fees in due course.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe