CCC MPs, Khupe Face Mwonzora Parly Recalls

By A Correspondent- The MDC-T led Douglas Mwonzora said it would recall Citizens Coalition for Change MPs and its suspended deputy president Thokozani Khupe from parliament.

This was announced by the party spokesperson Witness Dube, on Tuesday.

Dube said that by following or joining the newly formed CCC political movement, all the MDC-Alliance members ceased to belong to the party that took them to parliament.

Nelson Chamisa on Monday rebranded the former MDC-Alliance party and named it CCC.

Mwonzora also suspended Khupe last week, who immediately announced that she had formed a splinter MDC-T.