Good Move- Maimane On President Chamisa New Party Name

Tinashe Sambiri|Prominent South African politician, Mmusi Maimane has said the decision by President Nelson Chamisa’s party to rebrand reflects maturity and wisdom.

Maimed also hailed President Chamisa for outsmarting the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“This is a good move

@nelsonchamisa

Ok handnew wine in new wine skins.

The enemy was trying to destroy the democratic aspirations of the people from within.

We will support free and fair elections in Zimbabwe. This region needs a free Zimbabwe,” said Maimane.