Join Winning Team Today, President Chamisa Implores Citizens

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens Coalition For Change President Nelson Chamisa has implored Zimbabweans to join the winning team.

President Chamisa’s party rebranded to Citizens Coalition For Change on Monday.

The party’s aspiring candidates for local government and house of assembly by-elections have successfully filed nominations across the country.

“EVERYBODY & EVERYTHING TURNING YELLOW. AN OVERWHELMING ENDORSEMENT & A FANTASTIC RESPONSE FROM YOU ZIMBABWE, THE CITIZENS. NOW BUILDING THE TEAM & SHARING THE DREAM.

JOIN NOW! THE FUTURE IS YELLOW. ZIMBABWE IS YELLOW & RICH. THE JOURNEY BEGINS.

We’re #1. THANK YOU ZIMBABWE. HELLO YELLOW! #CCC,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

President Chamisa