Lawyers Chide Muguti Over Demolition Threats

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) on Monday wrote a letter to Harare Metropolitan Province Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Tafadzwa Muguti, over utterances he reportedly made as quoted in The Herald.

Muguti was quoted as saying that all houses and developments around the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport area, including Arlington Estate and Retreat suburb face demolition.

Writing on behalf of Arlington Estates residents, the human rights lawyers demanded that Muguti should in 48 hours give a written undertaking that he is not going to proceed with demolishing residential properties.

ZLHR’s Tinashe Chinox warned Muguti that if he fails to do as requested by the residents, they will approach the High Court for redress.

The letter to Muguti was also copied to the Harare City Council, the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing and the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ).

In the letter, the human rights lawyer said the development of properties in Arlington Estate was done in accordance with the law, all the necessary approvals and inspections were done and approved by the Local Planning Authority and the residents obtained Title Deeds to their properties.

He said the intended demolitions constitute a violation of property rights as provided for in Section 71 of the Constitution.