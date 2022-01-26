Mwonzora Targets All Chamisa MPs

By A Correspondent- The Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T has announced that it would recall all Nelson Chamisa members of parliament from parliament if they show allegiance to the newly formed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Chamisa on Monday rebranded his MDC-Alliance party and named it CCC.

He did this by dumping his traditional MDC brand and all its colours following a leadership struggle between him and Mwonzora.

Witness Dube, Mwonzora’s party spokesperson, told VOA that they were targeting all Chamisa MPs who got to parliament under the MDC-Alliance banner.