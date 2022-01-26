Robbers Tie Chivhu Family With Shoe-Strings, Get Away With R37K

By- A three-member gang of robbers armed with an AK47 rifle and knives attacked a Chivhu family and robbed it of R36 500, US$970 and two mobile phones recently.

It is alleged that on January 16, the suspects pounced on a house in Buckenhill, Chivhu, tied five occupants with shoelaces and threatened them with death while demanding for cash.

Reports are that the suspects, after immobilising the occupants, went on to ransack the entire house and stole the R36 500 and US$970 together with two cell phones.

While the incident was unfolding, reports are that two juveniles sneaked out through the back door, alerted some neighbours who then called the police.

It is alleged that the police swiftly responded to the report and intercepted the suspects who were about to get away using one of the family’s Nissan Caravan vehicle.

National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident in a statement.

“The suspects fled, leaving the stolen vehicle at the gate. Police investigations led to the arrest of one of the suspects at Pickstone Mine, Chegutu and the recovery of the AK47 rifle with a magazine of 20 rounds which was buried in a bushy area in Chivhu.

“Investigations are underway,” he said.

The suspect who was arrested has been identified as Ashley Moses Dube.