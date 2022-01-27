Chinotimba Bounces Back, Lands Top War Vet Post

By- The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWA) has appointed Joseph Chinotimba as the association’s political commissar.

The appointment comes after the war veterans launched a special investment project, New Vista Investment Trust to engage and promote investors in the country.

Chinotimba replaces Joel Mureremba.

ZNLWA national chairman Christopher Mutsvangwa said Chinotimba, a legislator for Buhera South, in his new role, will be engaging with the investment committee in Parliament.

“Because of the energy which is required for our New Vista Investment Trust, we have reorganized our leadership. We feel that Cde Chinotimba is going to discharge that role because he is also in Parliament. It requires a lot of liaison between Parliament and investors because the laws in which investors would want to put money in Zimbabwe come from Parliament.”

Mutsvangwa urged Chinotimba to use his influence to lure investors into the country to develop and improve the country’s economy.

“Cde Chinotimba you have got your work cut out. We would want you to have a lot of influence in the investment committee of Parliament. You shall be twerking laws in Parliament to make sure that they are most friendly to investors. Do not forget our friends who supported us during the bad times, the Chinese and the Russians.

“You will be there, your office must be an inviting door for all investors regardless of which country they come from and you already do that but you must also pay particular attention to those who have always been our friends,” he said.

Mutsvangwa also tasked Chinotimba to make laws that attract investment and prove to the world that a comrade can be a world-class businessman.

“I am very honoured to be given this position and I will work with everyone in all the provinces to make sure that everything goes according to our plan. My door is open for everyone and please feel free to come to me if there are any challenges in your communities,” he said.