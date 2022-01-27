Mapeza Here To Stay- FC Platinum

FC Platinum have dismissed reports claiming that coach Norman Mapeza is set to leave after disagreeing with the club’s hierarchy over the future of senior players.

The Platinum Miners have let go of several senior players after their contracts expired, a move they have since clarified.

There were however reports in local media this morning suggesting that the departure of those players irked Mapeza, and the coach disagrees with the club’s new policy, resulting in him wanting to leave.

Kugona Kunenge Kudada spokesperson Chido Chizondo said all that is false, and the club’s executive and Mapeza are on the same page.

“That (rumours of a disagreement) is not the position. There is no such thing, we are all in agreement,” she told Soccer24. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe

