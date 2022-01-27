No Water For Harare As Council Closes Water Works

By- Harare City Council (HCC) has announced its plans to shut down its major waterworks, Morton Jaffray and Warren Control Waterworks.

In a statement Thursday, the HCC said the water treatment plants would close from Friday to Saturday to pave the way for a rehabilitation project.

Below is the statement issued by HCC:

Notice of Shutdown of Morton Jaffray and Warren Control Waterworks

Please be advised that there will be a total shutdown of Morton Jaffray and Warren Control Water Works from Friday 28 January 2022, 1400hours to Saturday 29 January 2022, 1800 hours.

The shutdown is being carried out to allow our contractor who is working on a project to rehabilitate Warren Control Pump Station to repair a reservoir feeder pipe, which is badly corroded and install new suction and discharge valves on three pumps.

The Department will also take advantage of the emergency critical shutdown to undertake repair work on trunk mains at Morton Jaffray and Viking Reservoirs to reduce physical water losses currently obtaining in the system.

Any inconvenience caused during the shutdown is sincerely regretted.