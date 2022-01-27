Passion Java Hallucinates On Chamisa’s New Political Brand

A Correspondent- Controversial, challan preacher Passion Java said that the newly formed Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) would soon crumble.

The comical preacher posted an image of bananas on social media and captioned it “Chaora Chinhu chacho CCC ” (It has decayed).

The picture had fresh and decaying bananas, with each having a tag of a year representing the state of the CCC from its formation (January 2022) to its collapse (December 2022).

Java is striving to get into Zanu PF structures.

Late last year, he posted pictures with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.