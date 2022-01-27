President Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition For Change Fields 143 Candidates

As Khupe led MDC T fields Zero candidates and MDC T led by Mwonzora failed to field 33 candidates

As Citizens Coalition for Change successful solves double candidates issue

As 2018 Komichi’s ghost of double candidates haunts MDC T led by Mwonzora

27 January 2022

Wezhira Munya

Yesterday, 26th January 2022, ZEC’s nomination court sat to receive candidates to contest on forthcoming by elections on 26th March 2022.

A four day newly launched political party called the Citizens Coalition for Change party defied all odds and successfully field candidates in all 143 areas where there are by elections.

According to ZEC , it is only President Chamisa’s popular party and Zanu PF that have managed to fields candidates in all constituencies.

Successful submission of nomination papers by Citizens Coalition for Change and Zanu PF has cemented that view that they are the only two big parties in Zimbabwe. However, President Chamisa claims dominance over Zanu PF president Mnangangwa basing on 2018 election results. President Chamisa and his party claimed victory in 2018, harmonised elections.

The yellow machine under leadership of President Chamisa has a symbol that shows it is number 1, most popular and loved party in Zimbabwe and beyond.

2022 by elections is a battle of supremacy between Zanu PF and Citizens Coalition for Change. MDC T led by Mwonzora’s failure to field candidates has thrown it under the bus.

On the factional ridden MDC T led by two presidents Mwonzora and Khupe has failed to field candidates.

The faction led by Khupe did not any candidate across Zimbabwe. One political commentator Mr Joshua Ndlovu said, “Dr Khupe’s party has no structures across Zimbabwe. It is regional party and failure to have candidates in these by elections shows lack of seriousness.”

On the other hand, MDC T faction led by Mwonzora failed to field candidates in 33 council and parliamentary candidates across Zimbabwe.

Interestingly, it is Mwonzora and Khupe who recalled elected representatives accusing them for joining MDC Alliance party led President Chamisa.

Mrs Linda Chuma argued that, “Mwonzora and Khupe have just embarrassed them by failing to field candidates in areas they have recalled candidates. This shows that, MDC T has failed to attract credible candidates in Zimbabwe political space.”

Mwonzora MDC T failed to field candidates in : Chivi North ward 8 and 24 council, Beitbridge wards 4 and 5. Interesting , in ward 4 Beit bridge Mwonzora recalled popular Mayor Morgen Ncube and then failed to field candidate in that ward.

In Chinyoyi, MDC T led by Mwonzora failed to field candidates in four wards out of six.

In ward 7 Avondale, MDC T led by Mwonzora failed to field a council candidate.

In parliamentary constituencies, MDC T led by Mwonzora failed to field candidates in Mberengwa South and Mwenezi East. One resident in Mberengwa South said, “MDC T led by Mwonzora has no structures in Mberengwa as a result it has failed to field candidates.”

2018 Komichi’s ghost of double candidates haunts MDC T led by Mwonzora. For example in Masvingo urban ward 7, MDC T led by Mwonzora has two candidate Charles Chipetu and Getrude Chuma. Also, in Kwekwe ward 8, MDC T has two candidates. In 2018, Komichi signed for double candidates under MDC Alliance and again in 2022, Komichi signed double candidates for MDC T.

On the hand, Citizens for Coalition for Change , has double candidates candidates in three wards namely in Masvingo (one) and Bulawayo (two). However, Citizens Coalition for Change secretary general Charlton Hwende apologized to the supporters and members and promised to rectify the problem of double candidates within next 48 hours. On issue of double candidates, Secretary General Hwende, wrote on his Twitter, “We will resolved the remaining two !!. No more double candidates in the NEW. In the next 48hours we will be bringing good NEWs.”

From the above message, it is clear that one candidate has withdrew has agreed to withdrew his nomination papers today. It means there are two wards that have candidates who are still to withdrew their papers. According to ZEC regulations, a candidate is the only one who is supposed to withdrew his / her nominations paper within seven days after the close of nomination court.

President Nelson Chamisa is on record and promised Zimbabweans that his party will never field double candidates.