ZimEye
1/ Ko, Mai MaTwins (?), @susan_mutami balance me here. When all is said&done, I don’t want to act irresponsibly, so in the spirit of tidying up affairs, we all need closure&a positive way forward. I’m a bit confused though, do you really have twins?(Pic courtesy from your handle) pic.twitter.com/iJUAfliciB— Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) January 28, 2022
1/ Ko, Mai MaTwins (?), @susan_mutami balance me here. When all is said&done, I don’t want to act irresponsibly, so in the spirit of tidying up affairs, we all need closure&a positive way forward. I’m a bit confused though, do you really have twins?(Pic courtesy from your handle) pic.twitter.com/iJUAfliciB
2/ I’ve only ever received one birth registration form for one child, you had the same one sent at 2 different times on the same day, look at the reg #. In your pics you only ever have one with you, in this pic, there’s only one child seat. Saka Susan, imwe Shumba iripi? pic.twitter.com/IS1sxezgYr
— Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) January 28, 2022
2/ I’ve only ever received one birth registration form for one child, you had the same one sent at 2 different times on the same day, look at the reg #. In your pics you only ever have one with you, in this pic, there’s only one child seat. Saka Susan, imwe Shumba iripi? pic.twitter.com/IS1sxezgYr