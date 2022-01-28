Govt Spokesman’s Privates Bitten Off By Shabba And Buju, Just How Masses Are Furious

Share

Perhaps a demonstration of how the masses are angry with government spokesman, Nick Mangwana’s propaganda, there was a stir when he was described under the most of deregatories. He had just posted a picture of himself playing with two huge dogs, when one Freddy Masarirevhu on Twitter posted saying, “may your privates be bitten off and when you head to hospital, you find doctors on strike and you decide to take a bus to the witch doctor and the bus break down and then, a lion chops off your backside. IS THIS FAIR? PICTURES