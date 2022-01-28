Khuphe Demands Mwonzora, Mnangagwa US$3M Political Funds Share

By -A faction of the opposition MDC-T led by suspended party deputy president Thokozani Khupe has demanded funding from the State under the Political Parties (Finance) Act.

This comes after Treasury released $149 million (about US$1.3 million at the official exchange rate) for the MDC-T under the Act.

According to an Extra-Ordinary Government Gazette released on Thursday, ZANU PF received $350 million and the MDC-T got $149 million.

Under the Political Parties (Finance) Act, a political party that receives at least 5% of the vote in an election is entitled to State funding. The MDC-T however, received less than 5% of the 2018 election vote.

The other MDC-T faction is led by Douglas Mwonzora who has been at loggerheads with the Khupe outfit in recent times.

Speaking to NewsDay yesterday, MDC-T (Khupe) spokesperson Ntando Ndlovu said:What the people of Zimbabwe must understand is that the money is for the MDC-T party. Mwonzora has formed his own party, the MDC Alliance.The money is for the MDC-T. The Supreme Court judgment made it clear that the MDC Alliance is not a political party, so we are expecting the money to be given to the MDC-T party.

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) (formerly MDC Alliance) treasurer-general David Coltart the money should go to the MDC Alliance or no one. Said Coltart:In 2018, there were two MDC political parties, the MDC Alliance and the MDC-T, but the MDC-T failed to get 5% of the total votes.So the money either goes to MDC Alliance or no one, the $149 850 000 is an illegality considering the name changes and all.

Political analyst Vivid Gwede said the ZANU PF-led government wanted to deprive Chamisa of public finances. Said Gwede:ZANU PF has already made sure through various ways that the Chamisa-led entity, by whatever name, is deprived of public finances.Going forward the CCC party will have to fend for itself until it wins seats and be due for its disbursement.As we have also seen, citizens are willing to donate through online platforms which creates an even more organic and important connection with the new party.