Museveni Challenger Bobi Wine, Reaches Out To HH For Political Mentorship

By- A Correspondent- Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema has met with Uganda’s prominent opposition party leader Robert Kyagulanyi, A.K.A Bobi Wine at his statehouse offices in Zambia.

The meeting was confirmed by HH’s political party spokesperson Joseph Kalimbwe on tweeter Thursday.

“The President with Ugandan Main opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi & ex Nigerian Leader yesterday. For a better & politically health Africa, we must engage with both those in power & in opposition, a place from which we endured a painful 23 years in the struggle,” he tweeted

