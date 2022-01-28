Mwonzora Dumped By Top Ally

Tinashe Sambiri|A senior official in Douglas Togarasei Mwonzora’s MDC T has resigned.

Mwonzora’s political formation is battling to remain afloat as internecine battles escalate.

Tafadzwa Charumbira, a member of the party’s Youth Assembly national executive committee is the latest top official to abandon ship.

Below is Charumbira’s statement:

Cdes and Friends

I hope I find you well, let me take this opportunity to announce my resignation from the position I served as a national youth executive and from the party MDC T, I would like to wish you all the best in your future endeavors and hope we will tolerate each other in the trenches as we face the beast that have been oppressing for quite a long time.

Yours truly

Cde Tafadzwa Charumbira

Douglas Mwonzora