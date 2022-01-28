Susan Mutami Fraud Bombshell After Bedding The Whole Govt Cabinet: FULL DETAILS

By A Correspondent | INVESTIGATIVE | Just as ZimEye exclusively revealed in 2021, Zanu PF informer and socialite Susan Mutami has come out into the public with one only child, contrary to previous claims that she has twins with Norton Law-maker Temba Mliswa.

Last year, the controversial Australia-based Mutami went to town claiming that she was having torrid times with pregnancy carrying Mliswa’s twins.

ZimEye.com early 2021 exposed Mutami’s several bedroom scandals, which included government ministers and top Army Generals.

1/ Ko, Mai MaTwins (?), @susan_mutami balance me here. When all is said&done, I don’t want to act irresponsibly, so in the spirit of tidying up affairs, we all need closure&a positive way forward. I’m a bit confused though, do you really have twins?(Pic courtesy from your handle) pic.twitter.com/iJUAfliciB — Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) January 28, 2022

2/ I’ve only ever received one birth registration form for one child, you had the same one sent at 2 different times on the same day, look at the reg #. In your pics you only ever have one with you, in this pic, there’s only one child seat. Saka Susan, imwe Shumba iripi? pic.twitter.com/IS1sxezgYr — Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) January 28, 2022

3/ Inga the form clearly says what to do in the event of twins. Huuya tiite DNA, then kana vari(ari) wangu, Shumba ngadzipinde mudanga! Asi are you claiming only one is mine and the other is someone else’s?….(no photoshop please) the ball is in your court to clear this up… — Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) January 28, 2022

The below is a trail of event twists that involved high profile ministers caught between two scandals, one on the sale of stands, and one of trappings using a self proclaimed anti-terrorism expert, Susan Mutami.