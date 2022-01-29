CCC Members Severely Injured After Being Tortured By Government Agents

Share

Tinashe Sambiri|Police on Friday arrested and allegedly tortured members of the Citizens Coalition For Change Youth Assembly for wearing yellow regalia.

In a statement on Friday, Zimbabwe Human Rights Monitors Platform condemned the incessant persecution of perceived government opponents.

The CCC members were arrested in the capital Harare.

“The CCC youth leadership has been released from prison with Erasmus Nyandoro having a fractured arm and the rest of the team having difficulties to walk because of swollen feet as a result of alleged torture

The arrest of Emmanuel Gumbo, Prince Mutebuka, Tatenda Chigwida, Admire Sinaiti and Erasmus Nyandoro for donning yellow regalia is worrisome that it is being equated to public nuisance,” Zimbabwe Human Rights Monitors Platform reported on Friday.