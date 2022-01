Chamisa To Resolve Masvingo Double Candidate Fielding Fiasco

By-The newly formed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is set to resolve the issue of double candidates in Masvingo Urban, Ward 4, where Thokozile Muchuchuti and Aleck Tabe both filed their nomination papers on Wednesday to contest in the 26 March by-elections.

The two candidates have been called to Harare to meet senior party leaders to resolve the matter.