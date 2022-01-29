Dorothy Million Slap Kills 60yr Old Man

Share

By A Correspondent- Police in Mashonaland East are investigating a case in which a 60-year-old man from Goromonzi was allegedly murdered while drinking beer at a farm shop.

It is reported that on January 22 at around 10 pm the now deceased Zvirokwazvo Munhenga was drinking beer in the farm shop with the accused Dorothy Million (36) of the same farm and other patrons.

It is alleged that both the accused and the deceased got drunk before Million started dancing close to Munhenga. Apparently this did not go down well with him as he pushed her away and Million slapped him.

Munhenga is alleged to have fallen backwards and became unconscious. First aid was rendered but to no avail and he was rushed to Parirenyatwa hospital where he died the following day.

A report was made at Goromonzi police station leading to the arrest Million.

Mashonaland East Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident and urged members of the public to value life.

“We can confirm the incident occurred in Goromonzi and we are urging members of the public not to use violence in solving issues,” he said.