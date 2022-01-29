Mnangagwa’s New Dispensation Fails To Repair Gutu Road

Share

Tinashe Sambiri|The Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa’s so called new dispensation has failed to repair the Gutu- Buhera Road for the past four years.

Mr Mnangagwa’s followers view him as a political saint but the pathetic state of the Gutu- Buhera Road indicates that the Zanu PF leader’s administration is incompetent, political analysts have said.

“This is Gutu -Buhera road.. tatambura Tokumbirawo rubatsiro kubva kuhurumende kana ma non governmental organizations,” a Gutu resident said.

“The road has not been repaired for the past four years. The regime is just useless. We know that these people want our votes. They are not concerned about our welfare, ” fumed a Gutu villager who declined to be named.