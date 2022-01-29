Mwonzora, Khupe Fight For Dead Project

By-MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora has said suspended deputy president Thokozani Khupe is no longer a member of the MDC-T.

Addressing the media in Harare this Friday, Mwonzora said Khupe violated the party’s constitution when she declared a split and her move was rejected by the National Council. Said Mwonzora:

The National Executive completely rejected the declaration of a split, there is no split in the MDC-T.

This is because when Thokozanai Khupe held her Press conference she was accompanied by only two MPs and also after her declaration none of the MPs in Parliament expressed solidarity with her.

We are also happy to note that a hundred per cent of our provinces rejected the call for a split.

The declaration of a split is not provided for anywhere in the Constitution of MDC, it is also not provided for in the Constitution of Zimbabwe or anywhere in the law.

Mwonzora also said Khupe cannot use the MDC-T name or the party’s symbols or insignia. He said:

Dr Khupe is no longer a member of our party by virtue of her declaration, we do not know what her party will be called but definitely not MDC-T.

MDC T is a party of the people who follow the law and who have gone to the extraordinary congress.

Therefore, Dr Khupe will not be allowed to use our name, our symbol and our party insignia.

On Friday last week, Khupe held a press conference in Bulawayo where she declared a split of the MDC-T, accusing Mwonzora of violating the part’s constitution.

She claimed Mwonzora was no longer MDC-T president and had automatically expelled himself from the party when he announced that he would contest future elections under the MDC Alliance banner.