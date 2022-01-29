We Are Unstoppable- Biti

Tinashe Sambiri| The vice president of the Citizens Coalition For Change, Hon Tendai Biti has declared that the Zanu PF regime is wasting time trying to stop the people’s revolution.

According to Hon Biti, all citizens will fight for their freedom from Zanu PF oppression.

“The yellow revolution is unstoppable. Our people have suffered long enough . They deserve a break from tyranny . Only a Citizens Convergence can save them .#ANewGreatZimbabwe.”

CCC Diaspora Network for Change says in the new formation every citizen is a founding member…

“We are now all founding members of the new party Citizens’s Coalition for Change. We are all starting at ZERO, anyone can stand for any post.

Hon Biti