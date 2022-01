Chamisa Changes Tweeter Profile

By A Correspondent- Citizens Coalition for Change President Nelson Chamisa has changed his tweeter profile.

Chamisa adopted a new tweeter profile a few days after rebranding the MDC-Alliance.

The youthful opposition leader dumped his old tweeter profile, which had red colours and replaced it with a floral yellow coloured one.

https://twitter.com/nelsonchamisa/status/1487676092722913283/photo/1