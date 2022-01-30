Journalist Threatened Over Eviction Story

Journalist Mujopeni Mudimba in Binga, Matabeleland North Province, was reportedly threatened over a story he wrote on the eviction of villagers in Binga’s Ward 12 by a Chinese company that has been granted authority by the government to mine coal in that area.

Mudimba works for the recently licensed local community radio station, Twasumbuka Community Radio.

The story was circulated on their WhatsApp news platforms. According to the station manager, Bbaido Ndhlovu, Mudimba has been harassed and threatened by an unknown person, who called him twice using a private number.

The unknown caller is reported to have told the journalist he would rot in jail and also ‘die for nothing’ if he continues writing stories relating to the relocation of the Muchesu villagers.

MISA Zimbabwe position MISA Zimbabwe strongly condemns any forms of media violations including threats and harassment of journalists.

Journalists should be allowed to exercise their constitutional right to media freedom without fear. Through its watchdog role, the media is allowed to voice and disseminate information on the concerns of communities in which they operate.

MISA Zimbabwe, therefore, urges any persons aggrieved with a story published by any media institution or media practitioner, to approach the Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe or the Zimbabwe Media Commission for adjudication and redress.