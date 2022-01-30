Latest On Aluvah Health

Share

Warriors super fan Alvin ‘Aluvah’ Zhakata has posted an update on his condition after he collapsed due to heart issues.

Aluvha travelled to Cameroon to cheer the Warriors and remained behind to follow the remainder of the tournament after Norman Mapeza’s charges were eliminated in the group stage.

He collapsed on Wednesday after attending the game between Morocco and Malawi and was rushed to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a heart problem.

“Thank you everyone for your prayers & wishes. Totally overwhelmed with the love and support I got during this bout of illness. The outpouring of love was the best medicine imaginable

Sadly, my heart is failing, but Drs still carrying out tests to come out with the actual diagnosis,” Aluvah wrote on Twitter.