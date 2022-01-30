Ovidy Karuru Finds New Base In Saudi Arabia

Ovidy Karuru has completed his transfer to Saudi second division club Al-Shoulla FC.

The winger announced the news on Instagram soon after signing the contract.

The Zimbabwean midfielder last played football last season with Black Leopards before parting ways with the Limpopo-based team at the end of the campaign.

The Warriors international will link up with Knowledge Musona, who plays for Saudi Pro League side Al Taai.

Karuru also becomes the third Zimbabwe to ply his trade in Saudi Arabia in the last decade after Musona and Tendai Ndoro.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe