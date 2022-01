President Chamisa Adopts New Colours

By A Correspondent- Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) President Nelson Chamisa has dumped his old twitter profile picture with red colours.

Douglas Mwonzora and Thokozani Khupe MDC factions use the red colours.

Chamisa adopted a new tweeter profile a few days after rebranding the MDC-Alliance, naming it CCC.

The youthful opposition leader replaced his old profile twitter profile picture with a floral yellow coloured one.

https://twitter.com/nelsonchamisa/status/1487676092722913283/photo/1