Victory Is Certain- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader, President Nelson Chamisa has declared that victory is certain in the 2023 polls.

President Chamisa made the remarks in Tanzania on Saturday.

“People’s President, Adv

@nelsonchamisa

has been warmly received in Dar Es Salaam where he was the Guest of Honour at the launch of #ACTKiganjani at Mlimani City hall. Today, with other like-minded regional political leaders, he will attend the #ACT Congress,” Citizens Coalition For Change said in a statement.

Also watch videos below:

We have painted Zimbabwe yellow. Citizens must be at the center of all politics in Africa – President @nelsonchamisa pic.twitter.com/E2xhYUh1jr — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) January 29, 2022

We must allow for diversity in African politics – President @nelsonchamisa pic.twitter.com/hCb4Dpoy2B — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) January 29, 2022