CCC By-Elections Fund Raising Gets Overwhelming Response

By -A recently launched Go-fund to raise money for the newly-formed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa has, as of Monday at 10 pm, raised £3 993 out of the targeted £50 000.

One Estelle Adams-Stone, launched the initiative on 13 January 2022. Estelle Adams-Stone said the money would be used to support parliamentary and local government candidates who were recalled by MDC-T to retain their seats. Pindula News presents Estelle Adams-Stone’s description of the initiative:

26 March is the day of by-elections in Zimbabwe which will legally allow Advocate Nelson Chamisa’s MPs who were wrongly recalled from parliament by Douglas Mwonzora to get their parliamentary seats back.

They were recalled by Douglas Mwonzora removing the people’s right to have representation in parliament.

They need the financial assistance of ALL Zimbabweans home and abroad to win these constituencies back.

Could you PLEASE assist them by donating any amount you can spare in order to restore democracy in Zimbabwe.

Their fight for freedom is everyone’s right for human dignity and the fight against corruption and tyranny.

Their victory is a victory for every Zimbabwean who wants to see a better Zimbabwe with functioning hospitals, schools, water services, the emergence of jobs and decent roads for our country.

Could you please assist them by donating anything you can and by sharing the link for this Go-Fund.

What is at stake is the future of your children and grandchildren and the future and dignity of our country.

Women are dying everyday trying to give birth, students are being kicked out of school and in colleges they are sleeping outside in rain and cold weather, the youths have no jobs, there is no clean drinking water yet billions are being looted by ZANUPF and its surrogates.

To fix this it requires the restoration of democracy and that requires everyone’s assistance.

No donation is big or small!

We need to stop Douglas Mwonzora from handing the people’s struggle to ZANUPF and Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Every cent and penny donated will be publicly accounted for.

This Go-Fund has the endorsement of Advocate Nelson Chamisa who is the main opposition leader in Zimbabwe.

We thank you for your generosity and contribution towards a free, Democratic and prosperous Zimbabwe.

SayNoToMwonzora #March26

NgaapindeHakeMukomana