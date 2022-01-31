Kwekwe Embraces The New

30-01-2021

Today( Sunday), the town of Kwekwe was turned into a sea of yellow as the Citizens Coalition For Change (CCC) Youth Assembly descended into the mining town to launch its Simuka/Phakama Zimbabwe Campaign.

For more than 3 hours, business was brought to a standstill in Kwekwe’s central business district as citizens fell in love with the yellow revolution.

Through the Simuka/Phakama Zimbabwe Campaign, the Assembly intends to support all its youth candidates in the upcoming by-elections.

In line with President Nelson Chamisa’s vision of placing citizens at the centre, the campaign also seeks to place young people at the centre of decision making.

Addressing thousands of youths that gathered at the party’s Kwekwe office, Youth Assembly Chairperson, Cecillia Chimbiri said youths, by virtue of being the majority in this country, must play a leading role in the struggle for change.

Besides harnessing support for all youth candidates ahead of March 26 by-elections, the campaign will also focus lenses on the voter registration blitz with the intention of registering more youths in the first phase to be held in February.

Youth Deputy Treasurer, Hon Judith Tobaiwa who is the party’s candidate for Kwekwe Central constituency received massive public endorsement from citizens who could be heard chanting her name during a car rally held in Amaveni and Kwekwe CBD.

What was also unmistakable is the citizens’ magical connection to the People’s President, Advocate Nelson Chamisa. There is a symbiotic connection between President Chamisa and the grassroots which was overtly on display as vendors, artisanal miners, touts and general citizens alike chanted President’s name in unison.

A special thanks to all Youth Assembly Management members, National Executive Committee members, Provincial Chairpersons and general members of the youth yellow movement who attended today’s program in full force.

A deluge of gratitude is also extended to the National Organizer, Hon Chibaya, NEC member, Hon Joana Mamombe, Secretary for Transport, Hon Settlement Chikwinya, Provincial Chairperson Josiah Makombe and all party leadership that graced our event.

Indeed young people are ready to lead!

Simuka/Phakama Zimbabwe

RegisterToVoteZw

NgaapindeHakeMukomana

Stephen Sarkozy Chuma

CCC Youth Assembly National Spokesperson