Lampard Returns To EPL

Frank Lampard will return to the English Premier League as the new head coach of Everton.

Lampard had been without a club since he was fired by Chelsea in January 2021. He will return to the dugout after the Toffees offered him a vacant managerial position to replace Rafael Benitez.

Benitez was sacked earlier in the week after winning just one of his last 13 games. He lasted less than seven months and leaving the side lying 16th on the table, and just six points above the relegation zone.

Former Toffee player Wayne Rooney was also in contention for the role but turned down the chance to talk with Everton as he wants to stay at Championship strugglers Derby.

Lampard’s appointment is expected to be announced by the time Everton play Brentford on 5 February in the FA Cup. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe