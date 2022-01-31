Mental Patient Escapes From Hospital, Attacked By Croc

By-A Mental patient at one of the country’s biggest psychiatric hospitals, Ngomahuru Hospital in Masvingo, escaped from the holding centre but ran out of luck after being killed by a crocodile while trying to cross Tugwi River.

Masvingo provincial police spokesman Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said police were still searching for the remains of Courage Mutsaru of Chief Nemauzhe in Chivi who was reportedly killed by a crocodile.

When police attended the scene, he said they only recovered the hospital garb in the river.

He said on 22 January, Mutsauri and another inmate, Kudakwashe Gomwe escaped from the hospital.

They then reportedly attempted to cross the crocodile-infested Tugwi River and one of them was killed by a crocodile.

“On 22 January around 6pm, two mental patients escaped from Ngomahuru Psychiatric Centre.

After about 10 minutes, when it was time for their medication, the hospital staff noticed that the two were missing.

They reported the matter to the police. After about 30 minutes the institution received a call from villagers informing them that they had seen a person wearing the hospital uniform trying to cross Tugwi River.

According to the caller they saw the victim being attacked by a crocodile.

The crocodile dragged him into the deeper parts of the river,” he said.

“Police attended the scene and found the Ngomahuru uniform. Investigations are underway,” said Insp Dhewa. He said the other inmate is uncounted for but unconfirmed reports say he is in Harare at his home.

-State media