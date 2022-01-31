Mliswa, Susan Mutami At Loggerheads Again

Former ZANU PF Mashonaland West provincial chairperson Temba Mliswa has demanded a paternity test for “twins” which his estranged girlfriend Susan Mutami claims were sired by him.

Mliswa and Mutami have, over the past several months, been involved in a war of words using social media platforms following their acrimonious separation.

Mutami, a businesswoman and socialite based in Australia, has accused Mliswa of neglecting his children and failing to cater for their financial needs.

Posting on Twitter, Mliswa expressed doubt over the existence of the alleged twins, asking why Mutami has never shared pictures of the children together. Wrote Mliswa:

Ko, Mai MaTwins (?), @susan_mutami balance me here. When all is said&done, I don’t want to act irresponsibly, so in the spirit of tidying up affairs, we all need closure and a positive way forward. I’m a bit confused though, do you really have twins?.

I’ve only ever received one birth registration form for one child, you had the same one sent at 2 different times on the same day, look at the reg #.

In your pics you only ever have one with you, in this picture [posted on Twitter by Mutami], there’s only one child seat. Saka (so) Susan, imwe Shumba iripi (where is my other son)?

Inga (by the way) the form clearly says what to do in the event of twins. Huuya tiite DNA, then kana vari(ari) wangu, Shumba ngadzipinde mudanga!(Let’s go for DNA tests are if I’m the one who sired the children, then I will support them).

Asi are you claiming only one is mine and the other is someone else’s?….(no photoshop please) the ball is in your court to clear this up…

Oh, and the reason I’m using this platform is that it seems you’ve very publicly pulled the wool over many eyes and I’m sure they’d want to know too.