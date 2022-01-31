Mosquito Repellent Improvised Fire Claims Three Minors

By A Correspondent- Three minors died at Harare Hospital last week due to burn injuries sustained when a tuckshop they were sleeping in caught fire.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the kids had lit an empty crate of eggs and placed it on top of a cardboard box to repel mosquitoes before they went to sleep.

Said police in a statement:

The ZRP reports that three juveniles aged 7, 11 and 14 died on admission at Sally Mugabe Hospital, Harare due to injuries sustained when the tuckshop they were sleeping in caught fire on 28/01/22 at Dragon Mine Shamva.