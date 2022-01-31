Mwonzora Pushes For Unity Government

By- MDC-T leader Senator Douglas Mwonzora has asked President Mnangagwa to announce when the national political parties’ dialogue (POLAD) process will commence.

The plea came after Mwonzora’s party recommended urgency for the process after its National Executive meeting held on Friday where the party resolved to expel its vice president Dr Thokozani Khupe. Mwonzora said:

We are not seeking endorsement for dialogue after the by-election, we are seeking for commencement of the dialogue.

The actual talking. As you know a lot of time has been spent in preparations for dialogue. Now we have finished the preparations and we now want to do the actual dialogue.

It must begin immediately after the by-elections. We also have said these discussions must be time-bound and we are confident of a deal that will be in the interests of Zimbabweans.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa set the POLAD platform after the 2018 elections to engage with all political parties that participated in the polls.

While the bulk of the parties joined POLAD, the Nelson Chamisa-led party snubbed the platform saying it was meant to endorse Mnangagwa’s “dubious” presidential election victory.

The CCC, formerly MDC Alliance say Mnangagwa did not win the election but the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) in connivance with the ruling ZANU PF manipulated results in Mnangagwa’s favour.

