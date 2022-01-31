Tortured Opposition Member Denounces Police Barbarism

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens Coalition For Change member, Emmanuel Gumbo, who was arrested and tortured by government agents for wearing yellow regalia, says he is determined to fight for freedom.

Gumbo, Prince Mutebuka, Tatenda Chigwida, Admire Sinaiti and Erasmus Nyandoro were arrested and tortured by overzealous State security agents on Friday.

Gumbo vowed to take the bull by the horns.

“Subjecting us to Police brutality & arbitrary arrest will not deter us from confronting what is before us.

It’s time we look the beast in the eye & say “Enough is Enough!!”. This will be achieved through

@CCCZimbabwe

vehicle as led by President

@nelsonchamisa

. Our DNA is #Yellow,” Gumbo wrote on Twitter.

