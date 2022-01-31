Zanu PF Claims Ownership Of CCC Party Colours

By-Zanu PF said the Nelson Chamisa’s newly-formed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) was using their colours.

Chamisa last week dumped the MDC Alliance name, saying it had become toxic and unveiled CCC, which uses the colour yellow, departing from the MDC red.

Soon after the launch, party supporters and celebrities initiated a campaign to promote the brand and colour a development that has apparently angered the ruling party, which now wants the party barred from using the colour.

At the launch of the ZANU PF by-election campaign in St Mary’s, Chitungwiza, the party’s senior officials told dozens of party supporters that Chamisa’s party had nothing to offer.

Acting youth league secretary Tendai Chirau, provincial chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa, deputy national political commissar Omega Hungwe said yellow represents the wealth of the country.

They said ZANU PF has four colours, green, yellow, red, and black. Chirau added:

These colours will never change because of someone who wants to take them. They remain our colours, they symbolise the importance of the rich minerals that we have.

Masimirembwa said ZANU PF supporters should not be ashamed of wearing yellow as it belonged to the ruling party.

Hungwe also weighed in, describing Chamisa’s new outfit as “satanic”, adding thatt voting for MDC or CCC shows that you are lost. He added:

Do you know what CCC means? It’s an animal that was spoken about in the book of Revelations and it means being used by the devil or the beast.

In response to the ZANU PF claims, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said:

Yellow is a colour that symbolises hope, energy and a fresh start. The CCC citizen movement has thrown ZANU PF into panic mode so they are desperately trying to dampen the spirits of the people who are ready to win the nation for change. They won’t succeed. CCC is here to stay. CCC is here ready to lead. CCC is ready to secure victory.

Some observers say ZANU PF expected that Chamisa would fight with Douglas Mwonzora over the MDC Alliance name.

