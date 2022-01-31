ZEC Announces The Opening Of 2 700 Voter Reg Centres

By- The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) said it would establish at least 2 700 mobile voter registration centres across the country during the first phase of the mobile Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) exercise ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The first phase of the mobile Biometric Voter Registration will run from 1 February to 28 February, while the second phase will be conducted between 10 April and 30 April.

ZEC is scheduled to draw up constituency boundaries in September.

About 271 voter registration centres will be set up in Harare, while 152 centres will be established in Bulawayo.

Manicaland will have 266 centres, Mashonaland Central 291 centres, Mashonaland East Province 303, Mashonaland West 325, Masvingo 287, and Midlands 354.

Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South provinces will have 159 and 223 centres, respectively.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Permanent Secretary Aaron Nhepera said the issuing of civic documents by the Registrar-General Office at some of the voter registration centres will be done at the end of March. He said:

At the end of March, we are going to embark on an extensive exercise where the RG’s Office will issue IDs and this will coincide with the voter registration blitz (the second phase) in preparation for the delimitation exercise.

Currently, we still have challenges with consumables.

However, we are working with Garsu Pasaulis (GP) to ensure the RG’s Office begins to operate at an optimum level. We began with issuing passports and now we will be moving to IDs.

ZEC spokesperson Joyce Kazembe said they are well-prepared for the mobile Biometric Voter Registration exercise. She said:

We are prepared and ready for the registration blitz like we announced recently.

We are finalising training and we have completed voter education, so we are ready.