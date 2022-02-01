Chirimbiri, Mahere Roast Hungwe For Calling CCC Evil

Tinashe Sambiri|A senior member of former revolutionary party Zanu PF has claimed that Citizens Coalition For Change( CCC) is evil.

Zanu PF deputy political Commissar Omega Hungwe, has been widely criticized for misquoting and misterepting the bible in a bid to discredit CCC.

Hungwe said:

“Do you know what CCC means? It’s an animal that was spoken about in the book of Revelations and it means being used by the devil or the beast.

However, CCC spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere responded :

“Yellow is a colour that symbolises hope, energy and a fresh start. The CCC citizen movement has thrown ZANU PF into panic mode so they are desperately trying to dampen the spirits of the people who are ready to win the nation for change. They won’t succeed. CCC is here to stay. CCC is here ready to lead. CCC is ready to secure victory.”

CCC Youth Assembly leader Cecilia Chimbiri also accused the Zanu PF official of misleading the nation by misinterpreting bible verses…

Ahh nhai mhai musagadzire Bible renyu mega it’s 666 Revelations 13 the last verse. I think makaverenga under pressure , #NgaapindeHakeMukomana #registertovote

