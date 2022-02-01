Deportation Stress Hits Joshua Maponga, Challenges Chamisa To A Fist Fight

Share

By Farai D Hove | Deportation stress, as it seems, has hit the social media self acclaimed prophet Joshua Maponga, who yesterday rose to the Facebook website to provoke CCC President Nelson Chamisa to a fist fight.

Maponga was recently deported from South Africa after spending over a decade there preaching racially motivated sermons.

Soon after jetting into the country, he swiftly joined the group of propagandists who daily sing praises of the self boasting genocide criminal Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He announced saying, ” I challenge Chamisa to a boxing match! live physical combat!”

Many on the social networking website who said he is suffering from stress, questioned why he has all of a sudden announced such an abrupt challenge which he could have easily done to real boxers like the heavyweight, Manyuchi.